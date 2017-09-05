Airline offers free changes to flights between Harrisburg and Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport says the pending impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida could affect flights to and from Harrisburg.

Scott Miller says all flights from St. Petersburg, FL and Sanford, FL to Harrisburg via Allegiant Airlines are still scheduled for departure, but that could change by the weekend, when Irma is expected to make landfall. The hurricane is currently a Category 5, and is expected to make landfall in the Florida Keys and southern Florida on Sunday morning. Currently, all flights departing Florida scheduled to arrive in Harrisburg are filled.

In addition, Miller says anyone planning to travel to Florida from Harrisburg between September 5-9 is being extended a one-time ability to change travel plans without incurring a fee. More details can be found on the Allegiant Airlines website.

Miller says the month of September is typically the slowest for travel between Harrisburg and Florida, as children head back to school, marking an end to the family vacation season.

Flights between Harrisburg and Punta Gorda, Florida are currently unavailable, as Allegiant Airlines performs maintenance. Flights will resume between the two destinations on September 30.