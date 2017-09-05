Ag Dept: Throw out heavy cream sold at Oregon Dairy

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Agriculture Department says people who bought heavy cream from Oregon Dairy should throw it away because it could cause illness.

The department said tests completed during routine sampling showed the cream wasn’t properly pasteurized.

No illnesses have been reported.

The cream was sold in plastic pints and quarts with a sell-by date of Sept. 7, 2017.

Oregon Dairy is located at 2900 Oregon Pike in Lititz.

People who consumed the heavy cream should see a doctor if they become ill.