Ag Dept: Throw out heavy cream sold at Oregon Dairy

By Published:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Agriculture Department says people who bought heavy cream from Oregon Dairy should throw it away because it could cause illness.

The department said tests completed during routine sampling showed the cream wasn’t properly pasteurized.

No illnesses have been reported.

The cream was sold in plastic pints and quarts with a sell-by date of Sept. 7, 2017.

Oregon Dairy is located at 2900 Oregon Pike in Lititz.

People who consumed the heavy cream should see a doctor if they become ill.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s