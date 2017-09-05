3 accused of selling synthetic marijuana in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people are accused of selling synthetic marijuana from a Lancaster home.

Caleb M. Riddlebarger, 25; Anubis Camuy-Aviles, 44, and her daughter, Karina Cruz, 21, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

City police said they searched the home at 319 Beaver Street on Friday and found more than $2,700 worth of synthetic marijuana in various forms, $699 in cash, packaging materials, a stun gun, and a realistic-looking pellet gun. Camuy-Aviles’s 14-year-old son and 3-year-old granddaughter were in the home at the time.

Synthetic marijuana was found in a bedroom shared by Riddlebarger and Camuy-Aviles and in a bedroom occupied by Cruz, police said.

Riddlebarger was found weighing and packaging synthetic marijuana and was immediately arrested. Police said he faces an additional charge for threatening to kill a civilian employee of the police department and his family.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Camuy-Aviles and Cruz placed the children with family members and were arrested when they went to the police station to retrieve belongings seized during the search warrant, police said.

Camuy-Aviles was jailed on $100,000 bail. Cruz was released after posting a bond on $15,000 bail.

