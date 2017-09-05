29th Annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival supporting Shreiber Pediatric

Re-Bath & More is partnering with Shreiber Pediatric for the 29th Annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival which is set for Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lancaster County Central Park. You don’t have to wait until then to join the fun!

Pick up a bag of Duckie tickets to sell or register as a craft vendor!

This year’s theme is The Spirit of Serving. Great food, pony rides, games, clowns, face painting are but a few things you can expect at this year’s race!

Watch up to 25,000 rubber duckies float down the Conestoga River in an exciting race for fabulous prizes! The festival starts at 2 p.m., and the race starts at 5 p.m.