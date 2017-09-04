TukTuk offers Lancaster tours on 3 wheels

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a new way to tour Lancaster.

Timm Wenger just got the go-ahead to offer tours in his tuk-tuk.

“It’s a three-wheeled vehicle,” Wenger explained to ABC27 News. “It’s based on the old rickshaw concept.”

Tuk-tuks are popular in foreign countries. Wenger said he got the idea to start giving tours when he saw them during a trip to Guatemala.

TukTuk Lancaster only has one tuk-tuk right now. The vehicle is electric, has six seats, and comes with seatbelts.

“It only goes 25 miles an hour,” Wenger said.

Wenger originally started the tours in June but was shut down when the Public Utility Commission cited safety concerns. Just last week, the PUC reversed its decision and TukTuk got the green light.

“We try to get around the perimeter of the downtown area,” Wenger said of his tours.

In a 30-minute sightseeing tour, Wenger provides information on history, architecture and things to do downtown.

He also offers food tours and soon plans to have a refugee tour. He said that’s where a refugee will come on the tuk-tuk and share their story.

“There’s so much in Lancaster to see and do,” Wenger said. “We’ve had offers from all kinds of people to do various kind of tours. We’re just kind of getting started here.”