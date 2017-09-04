Steelton police seek answers after exchange of gunfire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are asking anyone with information about a recent shots fired incident to come forward.

The incident occurred at the basketball courts on Bailey Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A dark Ford Escape or Explorer pulled up to the scene and gunfire was exchanged with a male on the courts, according to police.

There were no injuries and the suspects fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

