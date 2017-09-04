State Street Bridge damaged in crash

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into one side of the State Street Bridge in Harrisburg.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday and restricted traffic for some time.

Part of the wall along the bridge was visibly pushed outward by the striking vehicle.

PennDOT is evaluating the damage.

While the bridge is open to traffic, the ramp from Cameron Street to 13th Street was closed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s