State Street Bridge damaged in crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into one side of the State Street Bridge in Harrisburg.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday and restricted traffic for some time.

Part of the wall along the bridge was visibly pushed outward by the striking vehicle.

@PennDOTNews on scene evaluating damage from vehicle accident on #StateStBridge. Ramp from #cameron to 13th closed..bridge is currently OPEN pic.twitter.com/uLUVerAosO — Brian Enterline (@HbgCaptain) September 4, 2017

PennDOT is evaluating the damage.

While the bridge is open to traffic, the ramp from Cameron Street to 13th Street was closed.

