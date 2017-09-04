Scam caller posed as police officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a phone scammer tried to get money from someone in Chambersburg by claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The resident received a call that displayed the number of the Chambersburg Police Department, and the caller told the resident they were wanted for theft and money laundering charges. The resident was told to pay $600 with iTunes gift cards to avoid arrest, Chambersburg police said.

The resident also received calls at work and couldn’t figure out how the caller had so much information. Police said the resident had a lot of personal details on their Facebook page and the page was not set to private.

Chambersburg police said they will never contact anyone by phone to request payment of any kind to avoid an arrest warrant or arrest.

They also reminded people to keep their personal information secure and not readily available through social media.