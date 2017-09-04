Police seek answers in stolen credit card case

WHTM Staff Published:
(Steelton Borough Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a stolen credit card case.

(Steelton Borough Police Department)

A victim had her purse stolen and a credit card was used at the Walmart located on Grayson Road in Swatara Township.

As they investigate, Steelton police have released photos of a person captured in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information about the pictured person is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department 717-939-9841.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s