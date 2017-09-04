Police seek answers in stolen credit card case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a stolen credit card case.

A victim had her purse stolen and a credit card was used at the Walmart located on Grayson Road in Swatara Township.

As they investigate, Steelton police have released photos of a person captured in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information about the pictured person is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department 717-939-9841.

