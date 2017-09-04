Police: Driver in head-on crash had meth in vehicle

WHTM Staff Published:

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Open beer cans and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle of a driver involved in a head-on crash in Lancaster County, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway), east of Hoffmier Road, in Salisbury Township last Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The driver of one vehicle, 39-year-old Daniel Price, of Parkesburg, was traveling eastbound and left that lane of travel, striking another vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster.

Price was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, Price appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly other drugs and was charged with DUI. A small bag of methamphetamine and open beer cans were visible in the vehicle.

