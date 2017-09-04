Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming at the shore

By Published: Updated:

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man drowned while swimming in the ocean in Wildwood.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that lifeguards went into the water to rescue several swimmers in distress and once back on shore they discovered the Middletown, Pennsylvania, man was missing. It happened around 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the body was discovered by surfers about two hours later. Police, fire and beach patrol units had been searching for the man.

___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s