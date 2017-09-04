Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming at the shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man drowned while swimming in the ocean in Wildwood.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that lifeguards went into the water to rescue several swimmers in distress and once back on shore they discovered the Middletown, Pennsylvania, man was missing. It happened around 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the body was discovered by surfers about two hours later. Police, fire and beach patrol units had been searching for the man.

