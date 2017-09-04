Millersburg man dies in crash near Halifax

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old Millersburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday.

Dakota Lenz was traveling south on Route 147 at a high rate of speed when he crossed over the northbound lane and struck an embankment about two miles north of Halifax. The vehicle became airborne then rolled multiple times for about 300 feet before coming to rest against a house just after 1 a.m., state police in Lykens said in a news release.

Lenz died at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.