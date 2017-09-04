Man wanted by Steelton police for assault

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Steelton police for assault in a recent domestic violence incident.

Charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault were filed against Patrick Sessions Jr. following an incident on Aug. 20.

Sessions, 29, has a last known home address in the 1900 block of Whitehall Street in Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone with information on Sessions’ whereabouts is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

