Man wanted by Steelton police for assault

WHTM Staff Published:
(Steelton Borough Police Department)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Steelton police for assault in a recent domestic violence incident.

Charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault were filed against Patrick Sessions Jr. following an incident on Aug. 20.

Sessions, 29, has a last known home address in the 1900 block of Whitehall Street in Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone with information on Sessions’ whereabouts is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s