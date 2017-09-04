Kipona vendor has served up fries, funnel cakes since 1982

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunshine played the backdrop to a Kipona crowd that was well into the thousands Monday.

The annual Harrisburg festival featured live music, art on display and and even wider variety of food vendors.

Among those vendors is Schnader’s Tatters. Every year, for the last three decades, the famous food truck has been serving up fries and funnel cakes.

“Nobody has been here longer,” said Jim Schander, owner of the food truck. “First year Mayor Reed was elected was the first year we started doing it.”

Schander says the secret is in the funnel cake batter, which took some time to perfect. As far as the fries, those are freshly cut and fried at a precise temperature.

It’s a lot of hustle and bustle next to very hot deep frying machines, so it’s not easy getting it right all the time.

“I pride myself in never running out, except the other year we ran out of powder sugar,” said Schander. “It was kind of a catastrophe.”

Schander works alongside his wife and other members of his family.

It’s an example of the overarching theme of Kipona, which is to be a place for family and friends to enjoy the final days of summer.

