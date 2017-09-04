Fire departments clear scene of gas leak in Derry Township

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews responded Monday night to a gas leak in Derry Township.

According to the Hershey Fire Department, the leak closed Mansion Road from East Derry Road and East Chocolate Avenue (Route 422) around 9 p.m.

All fire department units cleared the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

UGI responded to the leak, which required their employees to stay at the scene longer than fire crews.

No other details about the gas leak were immediately released.

