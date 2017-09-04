Damage to fire company property under investigation in Mercersburg

WHTM Staff Published:

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The M.M.P.W. Volunteer Fire Company in Franklin County released a statement Monday evening about damage to its property.

According to the statement on Facebook, an incident occurred that resulted in property damage at the station on North Main Street in Mercersburg.

The incident did not involve the public and did not result from the department responding to an emergency.

The statement also says the department’s emergency response time will not be impacted and the incident is “being investigated thoroughly.”

It is the request of the department that phone calls to the station be reserved for emergency-related questions and not about the incident involving the property.

