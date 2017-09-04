Congress returns to Washington with agenda upended by Harvey

The Associated Press Published:
In this July 28, 2017 photo, the Capitol is seen during a heavy rain in Washington. Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers return to Washington Tuesday. Having accomplished little in the first six months of the year they now face a daunting workload, but the immediate need to send aid to help Texas and Louisiana recover from the massive storm damage takes center stage, and pushes other disputes to the side. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers get ready to return to Washington on Tuesday after a five-week summer recess.

A daunting workload awaits, including funding the government by month’s end and increasing the federal borrowing limit to head off a catastrophic first-ever default.

But the immediate focus will be on rushing an aid package to storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana, and that bipartisan imperative has pushed aside talk of a government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s feuding with GOP lawmakers.

The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond.

