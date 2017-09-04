200 Pennsylvania troops join Harvey relief efforts in Texas

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is sending additional National Guard troops to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

About 200 mechanics, drivers and support personnel departed over the Labor Day weekend. Their duties will include maintaining helicopters the National Guard is using in recovery operations and assisting with supply deliveries.

Pennsylvania also sent heavy-duty trucks from Fort Indiantown Gap.

Gov. Tom Wolf thanked the men and women for their service.

“As most Americans enjoy a holiday today, let us keep these troops and all those impacted by this storm in our thoughts as they begin the road to recovery from this devastating event,” Wolf said in a statement.

Pennsylvania sent 10 Army National Guard soldiers and two Chinook helicopters to Texas on Friday. Six airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing departed a week ago.