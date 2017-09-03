Tickets still available for Dauphin County Jazz & Wine Festival

By Published:
Jazz&Wine Festival Logo_process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Tickets are still available for Dauphin County’s Jazz and Wine Festival at Fort Hunter Park.

Twelve national acts will be featured at the weekend event Friday, September 8- Sunday September 10.

The jazz fusion group, Teen Town, will kick off the event on Friday, September 8 at 6 p.m.  International recording artist Eric Roberson will headline on Saturday. The weekend wraps up on Sunday with Eric Darius with Jeff Bradshaw.

Attendees will be able to sample and buy wines from eight wineries with the Hershey Harrisburg Wine Country. The first 3,000 guests will get free wine glasses.

Weekend passes cost $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Tickets are available on the Dauphin County website.

