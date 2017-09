YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township Police are looking for a therapy dog that was either lost or stolen Sunday night, from the 800 block of Glenwood Road in Spring Garden Township.

The dog is described as a male Portugese water dog, approximately 60 pounds, and two feet tall, with a white patch on his chest and nose. He was wearing a collar.

The dog was spotted in the area of the 1400 block of Country Club Road around 9:13 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.