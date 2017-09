LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) A young boy battling cancer “saved the city” during a mock super hero adventure.

Central Pa Avengers and Escape on Queen planned a large scale super hero adventure for Taiven Schopf in downtown Lancaster on Saturday.

Schopf, 8, has a rare form of cancer called Ependymoma. He’s undergone two rounds of chemotherapy and 33 rounds of focal radiation.

During his adventure, Schopf saved Lancaster city from the evil forces of Dr. Doom and rescued his super hero friends.