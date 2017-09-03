Shooting in Harrisburg’s Midtown under investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Midtown Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near 3rd and Herr Streets, near the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.

When officers arrived, a man in his late 20’s was lying on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. There is no word on his current condition.

Another man was detained and is believed to have been involved with the incident.