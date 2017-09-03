Recovered drug user opens two recovery homes for women

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man spent 24 years battling his addiction to drugs. Richard Wright used everything from heroin to cocaine. He’s been clean for 15 years and is now helping women in their battle to recovery.

Drug abuse hits women differently than men. Studies from the National Institute on Drug Abuse show women may have more drug cravings and can be more likely to relapse.

Wright noticed the Midstate doesn’t have many resources for women and decided to take action. He opened the Second Chance Clean and Sober Living Homes. The newly-opened home is on Locust Street in Steelton, and another one is on North 4th Street.

A house manager helps women after they’ve gone through treatment. Women stay for at least three months but can be in the home longer if they still need help staying clean and keeping their lives together. Five to seven women live in each home with the house manager.

Wright got the idea because of the lack of drug recovery homes for women and more women abusing drugs and alcohol.

“It’s not going to stop anytime soon,” Wright said. “It’s increasingly gotten worse. Back in the 70s and early 80s, you might have seen one or two overdoses a year. Now you’re seeing six, seven, eight of them in a month.”

Wright says it can be harder for women to focus on recovery because many have jobs, kids, and families to take care of.

