Police: pregnant woman, two children die in Berks County house fire

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a house fire that took the life of a pregnant woman and her two children on Saturday.

Police say the fire happened around 11 p.m. on the 400 block of South 4th Street.

Fire officials say when they responded to the home it was engulphed in flames and seriously damaged. After extinguishing the flames, fire fighters found the bodies of a pregnant woman and her 5-year-old and 2-year-old child in the home.

According to the police report, a man was able to escape from a bedroom window and has been hospitalized for his injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.