Parked cars entered in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Spring Garden Township Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars at night after several were entered over the weekend.

Some time Friday night or Saturday morning, someone entered six cars parked on the 300 block of Old Garden Lane. Two pairs of sunglasses, with a total value of about $100, were taken.

Two cars were also entered on the 1300 block of Hillcroft Lane. A bag was taken from one of those cars, though it was later found.

There is no word on how many people may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.