Outdoors Report: Archery preparation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- In just a few weeks, archers will be in the field for the opening of the Pennsylvania deer season.

Hopefully, you have been practicing with your bow. Zooming in on your chance to get some venison. But simply focusing on a target may not be the best way to practice.

Christian Berg from Peterson’s Bowhunting Magazine explains, “Practice the kind of shots that you are going to have in the field. So if you are going to be hunting from a tree stand get up on a deck or hillside, somewhere you can simulate shooting from an elevated position. If you hunt from the ground, set up a folding chair and practice shooting your bow sitting down in different positions.”

The crisp fall woods are beckoning so make sure you are ready for a Pennsylvania white tail.