Man charged in disappearance of Temple University student

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Temple University student.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh went missing Thursday morning near the school campus in Philadelphia. They say she was last seen with former student, 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz.

Police say Hupperterz was taken into custody Saturday in Paupack Township in northeastern Pennsylvania and charged with several crimes Sunday.

Authorities believe Burleigh was killed in Philadelphia and taken to Paupack Township, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Scranton. A body presumed to be Burleigh’s was found on a relative’s property.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Hupperterz. A message left at a number listed in his name wasn’t immediately returned.