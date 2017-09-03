Local couple delivers help to Texas

Published:

A Cumberland County couple is heading to Texas to drop off items they’ve collected for hurricane victims.

Jeremy and Amanda Moyer originally planned to fill a truck with supplies, but a post on Facebook led to donations by dozens of local residents and businesses. Now, they’ll be delivering three truck loads, including feed and hay for livestock.

“It’s pretty humbling to see all these people give all of these things and everybody just come together and pour their hearts into it,” Amanda Moyer said.

The couple hoped to arrive in Texas late Tuesday.

