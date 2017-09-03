Commonwealth Constables Association collecting items for Harvey victims

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Commonwealth Constables Association is collecting items for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They’re collecting new baby clothes, diapers, formula, new kids and adult clothing, shoes, hygiene products, toiletries, non-perishable food items, and school supplies.

They’re collecting items from Monday, September 4, to Friday, September 8.

Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Businesses can also make donations by calling the Commonwealth Constable Association office at 717-688-4940.

Association members will load trailers on Saturday, September 9, and leave for Houston, Texas that morning.