Carlisle hosting meeting about costs of century-old stormwater system

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Carlisle is inviting the public to a meeting about its stormwater system, which is more than 100 years old.

The meeting on Tuesday, September 5th at 7pm in Borough Hall (53 W. South Street) is part of a stormwater funding feasibility study.

Old stormwater systems can cause flooding and pollution problems. Municipalities across Pennsylvania are trying to figure out how to pay for federal stormwater requirements. Carlisle is considering charging property owners a stormwater fee, like nearby borough and townships have done.

Raftelis Financial Consultants is doing the feasibility study and will report to Borough Council in October. The report will include an estimate of the revenue needed to make upgrades and funding options.

The September 5th meeting will include information about the stormwater system and proposed funding solutions. There will be time for public comment and questions.

If you have questions, you may call Borough Manager Matt Candland, Assistant Borough Manager Susan Armstrong, or Director of Public Works Mark Malarich at 717-249-4422.