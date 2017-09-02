United Way looking for volunteers to build playground

By Published: Updated:

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The United Way of Lebanon County is building a playground, and they need your help.

The United Way of Lebanon County is teaming up with KaBOOM! and others to build the playground on Saturday, September 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The playground will be built at Southwest Park on Elder Street in Lebanon.

Breakfast, lunch and water will be provided, as will gloves and other safety materials. The playground build will happen rain or shine, and volunteers are encouraged to dress in clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Closed-toe shoes are also required.

Organizers are looking for about 200 volunteers.

You can RSVP to volunteer here.

