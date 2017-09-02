Three-day Kipona Festival kicks off with new events for the entire family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 101st Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg with fun, new activities for the entire family this Labor Day weekend.

If you’ve ever wanted to zip line, you can do it beginning Sunday at Kipona for free. It’ll take you down State Street towards the Susquehanna River.

Another new thing this year is the rubber ducky races to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The food is more diverse this year. It ranges from crab cakes to egg rolls.

Many people are coming out for the vendors. You can buy everything from homemade jewelry and pottery to toys and clothing.

Kipona is also pet friendly with a doggy rest stop and toys for both kids and pets at the carnival.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse expects to have a record turnout this year of around 50,000 people.

“I want people to know that despite the rain, we’ve been having a wonderful time today. There’s so much to do at Kipona. We’ve got music. We had a Guinness Book of World Records wire walk that was successful today, and the weather is going to keep on getting better and better tomorrow and Monday,” Papenfuse (D) said.

One of the most anticipated events is the fireworks. They start at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Kipona runs through Monday evening.

