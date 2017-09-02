Perry County teenager halfway to fundraising goal

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County teenager is continuing her effort to raise money in order to build a memorial wall, honoring fallen soldiers from the area.

Since February, Laura Steele, 17, has raised about $40,000 to build the Perry County Veterans Memorial Wall. Her fundraising goal is $80,000.

The wall would be erected on the corner of State Road and Front Street, and would display the name and rank of all men and women from Perry County who have been killed in war since World War I.

Laura’s brothers joined the military when she was younger, and lost friends along the way. Laura says she saw firsthand how devastating the loss of a loved one can be.

“So, I wanted to build something where their families would have something to remember their loved ones by,” said Steele.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Steele will be at the Perry County Uncorked Music and Wine Festival, where people will be able to donate to the wall’s construction.

People can also donate by going to the Perry County Veterans Memorial Wall website or Facebook page.