More local emergency responders deploy to Texas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Pennsylvania is well represented in Texas with more emergency responders heading there every day including a Cumberland County EMT.

Mike Fischer’s mission with the PA-4 Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) can be a life saver.

“We’re basically a mobile field hospital that cares for people who may have been hurt, or even the rescuers who are helping people,” said Fischer.

Back here at home, he’s a full time EMT for East Pennsboro Township. In Texas, he and his team provide medical care and the little things people forget under the stress of evacuation.

“A lot of people tend to leave behind medications,” said Fisher

The deployment of Mike’s team is scheduled to last two weeks but they could be asked to stay longer.