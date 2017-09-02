Midtown Harrisburg group looking to erase graffiti from city neighborhoods

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Friends of Midtown has teamed up with other organizations to address the graffiti problem in Harrisburg neighborhoods.

Catherine Rowe is a Midtown resident who is helping to move the effort forward.

“You see graffiti on properties, and you want to do something about it,” said Rowe. “It is a form of vandalism and it is a crime.”

Rowe says the project is funded by a donation from the Auchincloss Family Fund of the Foundation for Enhancing Communities.

“We purchased all the products and equipment, including a power washer,” said Rowe. “It allows us to address the problem head on.”

Rowe says volunteers take time out to remove graffiti.

Property owners and businesses owners throughout the city can e-mail beautification@friendsofmidtown.org and request to have graffiti removed, at no charge.

