Mayor says LA wildfire largest in city history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Latest on heat and wildfires in the Western United States (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says a wildfire burning through mountains just north of downtown is the largest in city history.

Only one home has burned and no one has been injured as the blaze grew to nearly 8 square miles and prompted evacuation orders for more than 600 homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

Heat that has afflicted the Western United States made conditions tough for crews in Los Angeles and beyond.

While temperatures could hit 100 degrees in the Los Angeles fire area, they’re projected to peak even higher in Northern California.

In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to shoot past 110 on Saturday. Forecasters said areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115, a temperature last seen in 1950.

___

9 a.m.

Firefighters in Los Angeles are working to contain a blaze that chewed through brush-covered mountains just north of downtown, growing to nearly 8 square miles and prompting mandatory evacuations for several hundred homes.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said Saturday that no injuries have been reported and no buildings burned.

Heat that has afflicted the entire Western United States made conditions tough for crews, which had contained just 10 percent of the brush fire by daybreak.

While temperatures could hit 100 degrees in the fire area, they’re projected to peak even higher in parts of Northern California.

In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to shoot past 110 on Saturday. Forecasters said areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115, a temperature last seen in 1950.

___

10:15 p.m.

The heat has peaked for Southern California, but parts of Northern California are set to see it soar some more.

Temperatures that reached 108 in Sacramento on Friday are expected to shoot past 110 on Saturday as a sweltering week continued.

Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said.

San Francisco itself saw one of the hottest days in its history Friday at 106 but is now expected to recede into its usual cool-and-foggy summer pattern with dramatic temperature drops into the 80s then the 70s.

Triple-digit temperatures in the Los Angeles area are expected to drop into the 90s for the weekend, before falling more dramatically next week.

The weeklong heat wave generated by high pressure over the West extended up the coast and into the mountain states.