Masked suspect robs Dauphin County motel

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a person who held up a motel in Dauphin County on Saturday night.

Police say the suspect entered the Super 8 Motel on Executive Park Drive in Swatara Township around 10 p.m., wearing an “old man” mask.

That suspect pointed a gun at the desk clerk and demanded money. The person then got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should call police.

