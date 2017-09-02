Lancaster woman hits Crossing Guard in the head

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A woman is in custody after hitting a Crossing Guard near Hamilton Elementary School on Thursday morning.

Police say a parent saw 31-year-old Jamilia Carrasquillo hit a Crossing Guard on the head causing facial injuries and a mild concussion. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Carrasquillo has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police is aware that photos were shared on social media platforms. Those photos have been shared with investigators.