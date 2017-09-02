Friday Night Football Highlights and Scores Week 1

Abington 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0
Aliquippa 36, Beaver Falls 0
Allderdice 35, Brashear 13
Allentown Central Catholic 28, Pleasant Valley 21
Allentown Dieruff 30, East Stroudsburg North 18
Annville-Cleona 51, Biglerville 13
Apollo-Ridge 34, Deer Lakes 21
Archbishop Carroll 39, Conwell Egan 38
Athens 26, North Penn-Mansfield 12
Avonworth 49, Carlynton 0
Bald Eagle Area 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Bartram 52, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Bellwood-Antis 38, Glendale 6
Bensalem 19, William Tennent 14
Berks Catholic 46, Mastery Charter North 16
Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Conemaugh Valley 7
Bermudian Springs 25, New Oxford 10
Berwick 23, Dallas 7
Bethel Park 35, North Allegheny 15
Bethlehem Center 21, Yough 6
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Allen 0
Bishop McCort 36, Cambria Heights 14
Blue Mountain 40, Hanover Area 0
Bradford 28, Coudersport 8
Brentwood 33, Serra Catholic 13
Burgettstown 35, Frazier 6
Canon-McMillan 33, Hempfield Area 28
Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 20
Carmichaels 33, Monessen 15
Catasauqua 38, Northern Lehigh 20
Central Bucks South 35, Council Rock North 7
Central Bucks West 19, Council Rock South 14
Central Columbia 45, Lewisburg 6
Central Dauphin East 28, Milton Hershey 26
Central Valley 42, Ellwood City 7
Central York 28, West York 13
Clarion 43, Punxsutawney 0
Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 12
Cocalico 69, Red Land 7
Conestoga Valley 49, Ephrata 7
Conneaut Area 35, Dubois 14
Crestwood 21, Wyoming Area 18
Cumberland Valley 21, Coatesville 14
Curwensville 48, Smethport 0
Danville 34, South Williamsport 33
Delaware Valley 28, Valley View 24
Downingtown East 61, North Penn 44
Downingtown West 24, Wayne Valley, N.J. 13
Dunmore 34, Lackawanna Trail 7
East Stroudsburg South 55, Pocono Mountain East 17
Easton 24, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Elizabeth Forward 39, Derry 7
Episcopal Academy 44, Bonner-Prendergast 0
Erie Cathedral Prep 38, Erie High 0
Exeter 26, Boyertown 14
Fairfield 41, St. Joseph’s Catholic 6
Fairview 40, Titusville 7
Father Judge 21, Springside Chestnut Hill 14
Ferndale 28, Shade 14
Forest Hills 20, Somerset 7
Fort Leboeuf 27, Eisenhower 7
Franklin Regional 13, McKeesport 7
Garnet Valley 22, Upper Darby 14
Gateway 41, Greater Latrobe 8
Governor Mifflin 21, West Lawn Wilson 14
Gratz 31, Germantown Academy 7
Greater Johnstown 42, Bishop Carroll 0
Greencastle Antrim 28, Chambersburg 7
Greensburg Salem 48, Ringgold 7
Greenville 17, Slippery Rock 0
Grove City 42, Warren 2
Halifax 38, Pine Grove 7
Hampton 24, Chartiers Valley 10
Harbor Creek 40, Girard 0
Harry S. Truman 35, Avon Grove 12
Hatboro-Horsham 27, Central Bucks East 21
Haverford 13, Ridley 9
Hazleton Area 17, Wyoming Valley West 15
Hempfield 38, Dallastown Area 14
Hershey 25, Spring Grove 12
Hickory 62, Mercer 7
Highlands 28, Ambridge 14
Hopewell 12, Burrell 6
Hughesville 31, Central Mountain 13
Huntingdon 52, Bellefonte 31
Imani Christian Academy 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Iroquois 40, Northwestern 16
Jeannette 58, Chartiers-Houston 0
Jim Thorpe 27, Marian Catholic 0
Kennard-Dale 20, Pequea Valley 7
Keystone Oaks 16, Valley 6
Knoch 39, Blackhawk 13
Lampeter-Strasburg 37, Eastern York 7
Latin Charter 30, Overbrook 12
Lehighton 30, Schuylkill Haven 14
Ligonier Valley 58, Saltsburg 0
Line Mountain 56, Millersburg 7
Littlestown 30, Boiling Springs 6
Lower Merion 46, Springfield Montco 12
Malvern Prep 27, St. Augustine, N.J. 7
Manheim Township 17, Central Dauphin 14
Martin Luther King 24, Upper Merion 6
Meadville 35, General McLane 21
Mid Valley 40, Riverside 20
Middletown 24, Lower Dauphin 7
Minersville 33, Shenandoah Valley 6
Montgomery 27, Cowanesque Valley 6
Montour 42, New Castle 21
Mount Carmel 31, Shikellamy 14
Mount Pleasant 55, Waynesburg Central 13
Musselman, W.Va. 35, Chestnut Ridge 23
Nanticoke Area 50, Columbia-Montour 13
Neshaminy 23, Pennridge 14
New Hope-Solebury 41, South Hunterdon, N.J. 7
Newport 17, Tri-Valley 7
North Pocono 44, Abington Heights 13
North Schuylkill 35, Steelton-Highspire 20
North Star 34, Conemaugh Township 29
Northeastern 21, Daniel Boone 12
Northern Bedford 33, West Branch 13
Northgate 29, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28
Northwest Area 25, Lake-Lehman 7
Norwin 24, Altoona 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 34, Bangor 6
Old Forge 38, Carbondale 12
Olney Charter 48, Strawberry Mansion 24
Owen J Roberts 20, Great Valley 8
Oxford 42, Twin Valley 35
Panther Valley 14, Hamburg 0
Parkland 30, Nazareth Area 6
Penn Hills 54, Butler 21
Penn-Trafford 48, Connellsville 7
Pennsbury 41, Penn Wood 28
Perkiomen Valley 31, Upper Dublin 9
Peters Township 13, Seneca Valley 8
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14, Cheltenham 13
Pittsburgh North Catholic 12, Neshannock 7
Pittston Area 36, Tunkhannock 20
Plum 9, Kiski Area 6
Pottsgrove 56, Methacton 0
Pottsville 26, Muhlenberg 7
Quakertown 16, Souderton 13
Radnor 40, West Chester East 7
Red Lion 35, Waynesboro 7
Redbank Valley 55, Keystone 38
Richland 45, Penn Cambria 0
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 48, Port Allegany 0
Riverview 16, Leechburg 0
Rochester 36, Shenango 7
Roxborough 34, Fels 14
Saegertown 46, Cambridge Springs 0
Saucon Valley 57, Pen Argyl 14
Schuylkill Valley 42, Fleetwood 20
Scranton 34, Honesdale 13
Selinsgrove 48, Montoursville 21
Seneca 41, Cochranton 8
Seton-LaSalle 35, Shady Side Academy 20
Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 13
Shippensburg 35, Dover 26
Solanco 48, Pottstown 19
South Park 42, Southmoreland 7
South Philadelphia 30, Abraham Lincoln 14
South Side 28, New Brighton 21
South Western 21, Gettysburg 14
Southern Columbia 49, Bloomsburg 0
Southern Huntingdon 23, Moshannon Valley 0
Southern Lehigh 44, Palmerton 0
Springdale 42, Jefferson-Morgan 20
Springfield Delco 35, Conestoga 7
State College 45, Lancaster McCaskey 12
Strath Haven 27, Harriton 7
Susquehanna Township 12, Conrad Weiser 7
Susquehannock 31, Northern York 14
Tamaqua 34, Mahanoy Area 7
Thomas Jefferson 55, Uniontown 7
Towanda 47, Bucktail 20
Trenton Central, N.J. 40, Palumbo 0
Unionville 23, Academy Park 20
Upper Dauphin 33, East Juniata 14
Upper Moreland 42, Phoenixville 7
Upper Perkiomen 47, Kutztown 12
Upper St. Clair 21, North Hills 7
Wallenpaupack 35, West Scranton 19
Warrior Run 34, Milton 14
Wellsboro 48, Sayre Area 14
West Allegheny 41, Fox Chapel 20
West Greene 53, Avella 7
West Mifflin 26, Trinity 24
Western Wayne 34, Wilkes-Barre GAR 0
Whitehall 42, Emmaus 35
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 28, Montrose 6
Williams Valley 35, Juniata 14
Williamsport 49, Mifflin County 26
Wilmington 49, West Middlesex 0
Woodland Hills 40, Baldwin 6
Wyomissing 34, Garden Spot 33
York Catholic 30, York Suburban 14