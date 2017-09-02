Friday Night Football Highlights and Scores Week 1

Abington 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0

 

Aliquippa 36, Beaver Falls 0

 

Allderdice 35, Brashear 13

 

Allentown Central Catholic 28, Pleasant Valley 21

 

Allentown Dieruff 30, East Stroudsburg North 18

 

Annville-Cleona 51, Biglerville 13

 

Apollo-Ridge 34, Deer Lakes 21

 

Archbishop Carroll 39, Conwell Egan 38

 

Athens 26, North Penn-Mansfield 12

 

Avonworth 49, Carlynton 0

 

Bald Eagle Area 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

 

Bartram 52, Philadelphia George Washington 0

 

Bellwood-Antis 38, Glendale 6

 

Bensalem 19, William Tennent 14

 

Berks Catholic 46, Mastery Charter North 16

 

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Conemaugh Valley 7

 

Bermudian Springs 25, New Oxford 10

 

Berwick 23, Dallas 7

 

Bethel Park 35, North Allegheny 15

 

Bethlehem Center 21, Yough 6

 

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Allen 0

 

Bishop McCort 36, Cambria Heights 14

 

Blue Mountain 40, Hanover Area 0

 

Bradford 28, Coudersport 8

 

Brentwood 33, Serra Catholic 13

 

Burgettstown 35, Frazier 6

 

Canon-McMillan 33, Hempfield Area 28

 

Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 20

 

Carmichaels 33, Monessen 15

 

Catasauqua 38, Northern Lehigh 20

 

Central Bucks South 35, Council Rock North 7

 

Central Bucks West 19, Council Rock South 14

 

Central Columbia 45, Lewisburg 6

 

Central Dauphin East 28, Milton Hershey 26

 

Central Valley 42, Ellwood City 7

 

Central York 28, West York 13

 

Clarion 43, Punxsutawney 0

 

Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 12

 

Cocalico 69, Red Land 7

 

Conestoga Valley 49, Ephrata 7

 

Conneaut Area 35, Dubois 14

 

Crestwood 21, Wyoming Area 18

 

Cumberland Valley 21, Coatesville 14

 

Curwensville 48, Smethport 0

 

Danville 34, South Williamsport 33

 

Delaware Valley 28, Valley View 24

 

Downingtown East 61, North Penn 44

 

Downingtown West 24, Wayne Valley, N.J. 13

 

Dunmore 34, Lackawanna Trail 7

 

East Stroudsburg South 55, Pocono Mountain East 17

 

Easton 24, Bethlehem Liberty 7

 

Elizabeth Forward 39, Derry 7

 

Episcopal Academy 44, Bonner-Prendergast 0

 

Erie Cathedral Prep 38, Erie High 0

 

Exeter 26, Boyertown 14

 

Fairfield 41, St. Joseph’s Catholic 6

 

Fairview 40, Titusville 7

 

Father Judge 21, Springside Chestnut Hill 14

 

Ferndale 28, Shade 14

 

Forest Hills 20, Somerset 7

 

Fort Leboeuf 27, Eisenhower 7

 

Franklin Regional 13, McKeesport 7

 

Garnet Valley 22, Upper Darby 14

 

Gateway 41, Greater Latrobe 8

 

Governor Mifflin 21, West Lawn Wilson 14

 

Gratz 31, Germantown Academy 7

 

Greater Johnstown 42, Bishop Carroll 0

 

Greencastle Antrim 28, Chambersburg 7

 

Greensburg Salem 48, Ringgold 7

 

Greenville 17, Slippery Rock 0

 

Grove City 42, Warren 2

 

Halifax 38, Pine Grove 7

 

Hampton 24, Chartiers Valley 10

 

Harbor Creek 40, Girard 0

 

Harry S. Truman 35, Avon Grove 12

 

Hatboro-Horsham 27, Central Bucks East 21

 

Haverford 13, Ridley 9

 

Hazleton Area 17, Wyoming Valley West 15

 

Hempfield 38, Dallastown Area 14

 

Hershey 25, Spring Grove 12

 

Hickory 62, Mercer 7

 

Highlands 28, Ambridge 14

 

Hopewell 12, Burrell 6

 

Hughesville 31, Central Mountain 13

 

Huntingdon 52, Bellefonte 31

 

Imani Christian Academy 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

 

Iroquois 40, Northwestern 16

 

Jeannette 58, Chartiers-Houston 0

 

Jim Thorpe 27, Marian Catholic 0

 

Kennard-Dale 20, Pequea Valley 7

 

Keystone Oaks 16, Valley 6

 

Knoch 39, Blackhawk 13

 

Lampeter-Strasburg 37, Eastern York 7

 

Latin Charter 30, Overbrook 12

 

Lehighton 30, Schuylkill Haven 14

 

Ligonier Valley 58, Saltsburg 0

 

Line Mountain 56, Millersburg 7

 

Littlestown 30, Boiling Springs 6

 

Lower Merion 46, Springfield Montco 12

 

Malvern Prep 27, St. Augustine, N.J. 7

 

Manheim Township 17, Central Dauphin 14

 

Martin Luther King 24, Upper Merion 6

 

Meadville 35, General McLane 21

 

Mid Valley 40, Riverside 20

 

Middletown 24, Lower Dauphin 7

 

Minersville 33, Shenandoah Valley 6

 

Montgomery 27, Cowanesque Valley 6

 

Montour 42, New Castle 21

 

Mount Carmel 31, Shikellamy 14

 

Mount Pleasant 55, Waynesburg Central 13

 

Musselman, W.Va. 35, Chestnut Ridge 23

 

Nanticoke Area 50, Columbia-Montour 13

 

Neshaminy 23, Pennridge 14

 

New Hope-Solebury 41, South Hunterdon, N.J. 7

 

Newport 17, Tri-Valley 7

 

North Pocono 44, Abington Heights 13

 

North Schuylkill 35, Steelton-Highspire 20

 

North Star 34, Conemaugh Township 29

 

Northeastern 21, Daniel Boone 12

 

Northern Bedford 33, West Branch 13

 

Northgate 29, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28

 

Northwest Area 25, Lake-Lehman 7

 

Norwin 24, Altoona 0

 

Notre Dame-Green Pond 34, Bangor 6

 

Old Forge 38, Carbondale 12

 

Olney Charter 48, Strawberry Mansion 24

 

Owen J Roberts 20, Great Valley 8

 

Oxford 42, Twin Valley 35

 

Panther Valley 14, Hamburg 0

 

Parkland 30, Nazareth Area 6

 

Penn Hills 54, Butler 21

 

Penn-Trafford 48, Connellsville 7

 

Pennsbury 41, Penn Wood 28

 

Perkiomen Valley 31, Upper Dublin 9

 

Peters Township 13, Seneca Valley 8

 

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14, Cheltenham 13

 

Pittsburgh North Catholic 12, Neshannock 7

 

Pittston Area 36, Tunkhannock 20

 

Plum 9, Kiski Area 6

 

Pottsgrove 56, Methacton 0

 

Pottsville 26, Muhlenberg 7

 

Quakertown 16, Souderton 13

 

Radnor 40, West Chester East 7

 

Red Lion 35, Waynesboro 7

 

Redbank Valley 55, Keystone 38

 

Richland 45, Penn Cambria 0

 

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 48, Port Allegany 0

 

Riverview 16, Leechburg 0

 

Rochester 36, Shenango 7

 

Roxborough 34, Fels 14

 

Saegertown 46, Cambridge Springs 0

 

Saucon Valley 57, Pen Argyl 14

 

Schuylkill Valley 42, Fleetwood 20

 

Scranton 34, Honesdale 13

 

Selinsgrove 48, Montoursville 21

 

Seneca 41, Cochranton 8

 

Seton-LaSalle 35, Shady Side Academy 20

 

Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 13

 

Shippensburg 35, Dover 26

 

Solanco 48, Pottstown 19

 

South Park 42, Southmoreland 7

 

South Philadelphia 30, Abraham Lincoln 14

 

South Side 28, New Brighton 21

 

South Western 21, Gettysburg 14

 

Southern Columbia 49, Bloomsburg 0

 

Southern Huntingdon 23, Moshannon Valley 0

 

Southern Lehigh 44, Palmerton 0

 

Springdale 42, Jefferson-Morgan 20

 

Springfield Delco 35, Conestoga 7

 

State College 45, Lancaster McCaskey 12

 

Strath Haven 27, Harriton 7

 

Susquehanna Township 12, Conrad Weiser 7

 

Susquehannock 31, Northern York 14

 

Tamaqua 34, Mahanoy Area 7

 

Thomas Jefferson 55, Uniontown 7

 

Towanda 47, Bucktail 20

 

Trenton Central, N.J. 40, Palumbo 0

 

Unionville 23, Academy Park 20

 

Upper Dauphin 33, East Juniata 14

 

Upper Moreland 42, Phoenixville 7

 

Upper Perkiomen 47, Kutztown 12

 

Upper St. Clair 21, North Hills 7

 

Wallenpaupack 35, West Scranton 19

 

Warrior Run 34, Milton 14

 

Wellsboro 48, Sayre Area 14

 

West Allegheny 41, Fox Chapel 20

 

West Greene 53, Avella 7

 

West Mifflin 26, Trinity 24

 

Western Wayne 34, Wilkes-Barre GAR 0

 

Whitehall 42, Emmaus 35

 

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 28, Montrose 6

 

Williams Valley 35, Juniata 14

 

Williamsport 49, Mifflin County 26

 

Wilmington 49, West Middlesex 0

 

Woodland Hills 40, Baldwin 6

 

Wyomissing 34, Garden Spot 33

 

York Catholic 30, York Suburban 14

