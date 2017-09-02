French missing girl: 2 men released without being charged

By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press Published:
This undated photo released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale and posted on it's Tweeter account, shows a portrait of missing girl, Maelys. French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses. (Gendarmerie Nationale via AP)

PARIS (AP) – An official in France says that two men have been released without charges after being questioned in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town.

The official said that the men, both 34, were released Friday night. They were detained on Thursday and Friday. The official, who didn’t provide further details, wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.

Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in searches Saturday to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

Police search notices identified the girl as Maelys and said she was last seen at around 3 a.m. Sunday at celebrations in the village hall.

The prosecutor in charge of the case was due to speak at a news conference later Saturday.

