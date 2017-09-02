Black leaders call for removal of Jefferson Davis statue

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press Published:
Jefferson Davis
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, looks towards a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Did 620,000 die, as Northerners would have it, in a noble quest to save the union and end slavery _ the nation’s horrific original sin? Or was the “War Between the States” a gallant crusade to limit federal power, with slavery playing a lesser part, as Southerners insisted? (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.

The Capitol Rotunda includes five statues of famous Kentuckians. They include former President Abraham Lincoln and Davis, the only president of the Confederacy.

The Kentucky chapter of the NAACP and other groups have tried twice before to have the statue removed but were unsuccessful. The Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission governs the statues. Its members are appointed by the governor.

Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks said it was time to “put aside the politics of the past” and remove the statue. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has said the statue is an important reminder of the state’s history.

