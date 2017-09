Sixth ranked Penn State jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead, on their way to a 52-0 victory over Akron in the opening game of the season at Beaver Stadium. Penn State dominated the offense, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorely threw for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns in the opening game victory. Penn State next faces Pitt next Saturday at 3:30pm. The game will be seen live from Beaver Stadium on abc27.