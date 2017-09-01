Woman charged with forgery accused of stealing social security card

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a woman accused of stealing a social security card.

Manheim Township police say 22-year-old Elizabeth Childs, of New Holland, is responsible for the theft of a credit card, social security card and laptop.

Childs was previously charged with forgery, criminal conspiracy, access device fraud and other thefts.

Police have listed Childs as a wanted person on numerous outstanding charges.

Anyone with information on Childs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or call the anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

