Woman charged with assaulting crossing guard at elementary school

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A crossing guard was released from a hospital following an assault outside a Lancaster County elementary school on Thursday.

Lancaster police responded around 8:40 a.m. to Hamilton Elementary School for a report that a parent was striking a crossing guard.

The victim was treated for facial injuries and a mild concussion, according to police.

Police charged 31-year-old Jamilia Carrasquillo, of Lancaster, with aggravated assault following an investigation into the incident.

Carrasquillo was arrested at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station on Friday.

She has posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19, according to online court documents.

Investigators are also reviewing photos of the incident that have been shared on social media and are described as showing others involved in the assault.

