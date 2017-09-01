State Police: Designer handbags, cash and jewelry stolen from Hershey home

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police said someone stole several designer bags, cash and jewelry worth close to $30,000 from a woman’s home while she was at work.

Troopers believe the suspect got into the home on Woodbine Drive through a window between 6:00 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Thursday.

A Louis Vuitton handbag, Chanel handbag, two Celine handbags and two Saint Laurent handbags were taken.

The suspect also took $5,500 in cash and jewelry worth $12,000.

Contact State Police if you can help with the investigation.