HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting near Harrisburg’s Reservoir Park.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Briggs Street.

An EMS response was required, according to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

