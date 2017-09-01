Road work could slow drive to Penn State

SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State fans headed to Beaver Stadium on Saturday may want to leave early.

A construction project in the Seven Mountains area could delay drivers hoping to reach Happy Valley before the game’s noon start.

A normal trip to Penn State is about an hour and a half from Harrisburg, but this weekend, roadwork could add an hour or more to that drive.

There’s an ongoing project on Route 322. Traffic is moved into the westbound lanes, and there is only one lane in both directions.

The road project is scheduled to wrap up in mid-October. Until then, expect slow driving on Route 322 from the Mifflin County line to Decker Valley Road in Centre County.