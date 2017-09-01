Restaurant Report: Black mold, dirty cutting boards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, plumbing issues, and lots of dirt in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Empire Asian Bistro on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says employee medicines were stored near food, risking contamination. Cutting boards were not clean to sight and touch, cutting boards that were clean were stored directly on the floor, and there were no soap or paper towels at the handwash sink.

Sonic Drive-in on Wilson Avenue in Hanover was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the walk-in cooler door did not seal properly, causing the temperature to rise and putting food at risk. The person in charge could not correctly answer questions about sanitizer and safe food temperatures. There was an accumulation of grease, static dust, dirt, and food debris in the facility, and the plumbing system in the food prep area was not maintained in good repair.

Golden Café on Roseville Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says no one at the facility had the legally-required food safety training. There was black mold inside the ice maker, there was no soap at the handwash sink, and the entire inside of the food prep area — walls, utensils, tables, equipment — were all greasy, sticky and not clean to sight and touch.

Establishments with no violations include Wegmans in Mechanicsburg, El Mercado in Gettysburg, Bakers Pizza by Steve in Dallastown, and Hot Java in Chambersburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.