Remnants of Harvey on tap tonight and Saturday

Yesterday’s frontal passage brought some stray showers to the region and now cooler air is filtering in as well. Today will stay dry and start out sunny, but plan for clouds increasing throughout the day as the remnants of Harvey push closer to the viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s and make a seasonably cool evening for Friday night football. Tonight will bring clouds and drizzle as Harvey gets closer with lows dipping into the upper 50s.

The holiday weekend will certainly not be a washout, but prepare for cloudy and cooler conditions with occasional showers or drizzle Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be stuck in the lower 60s making for a cool, raw, and damp day even though rainfall amounts won’t be much. Expect around a half inch for most places. Steadier rain could move in by Saturday evening and continue for a few hours overnight Saturday. A few leftover showers will exit Sunday morning, with slowly clearing skies for Sunday afternoon and evening. Labor Day Monday will feature summer-like weather with lots of sun and temperatures returning to the lower 80s. Tuesday may be our last true taste of summer heat and humidity, along with a chance for a line of storms by Tuesday evening as a front moves through. Significantly cooler and less humid conditions arrive for the second half of next week. Signs are pointing to this front stalling with more showers possible next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned and enjoy your holiday weekend!