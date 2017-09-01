Police: Man concealed evidence in drug overdose death

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Joy man is accused of tampering with evidence in a fatal drug overdose case.

Timothy S. Kelley, 25, admitted he removed two bags of heroin from the dead man’s hand. He also admitted to removing a hypodermic needle and bag of marijuana before fleeing a Penn Township home on July 1, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Police officers who responded to the home found the overdose victim but did not locate any drugs or paraphernalia. The officers later learned Kelley was at the home and was with the victim at the time of his death.

Kelley awakened the resident to report the victim had overdosed then fled the home before investigators arrived, police said.

Kelley was already incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated offenses.